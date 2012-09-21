ISTANBUL, Sept 21 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira was at 1.7945 against the
dollar at 0503 GMT, slightly easing from 1.7985 late on
Thursday.
The two-year benchmark bond rate rose to
7.47 percent from a previous 7.39 percent.
The main share index fell 0.17 percent to 67,001.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares, oil and gold rose and the euro steadied as
stimulus measures from central banks continued to buoy investor
confidence, offsetting weak economic data. Safe-haven
currencies, like the dollar and the yen, were slightly
pressured.
The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan have launched
further monetary easing packages, and the European Central Bank
recently outlined a scheme to help cap the borrowing costs of
highly indebted euro zone members which request
assistance.
YAPI KREDI
The Turkish lender launches a credit-card business in
Azerbaijan, where only 5 percent of the population uses cards,
hoping to expand the sector by about 50 percent, Zaman newspaper
reported.
DEBT STOCK
The central government's gross debt stock rose to 528.1
billion lira at the end of August, Treasury data showed lated on
Wednesday.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics
Turkish equities
Turkish money
Turkish debt
Turkish hot stocks
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira
trading, lira bond trading