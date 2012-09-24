ISTANBUL, Sept 24 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira was at 1.7990 against the
dollar at 0535 GMT, easing from 1.7954 late on Friday.
Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield
closed at 7.45 percent on Friday, down from Thursday's close at
7.47 percent.
Istanbul's main share index closed up 1.33 percent
at 67,891 points on Friday, in line with a 1 percent rise in the
MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Riskier assets fell broadly on Monday, dragging down Asian
shares, copper and oil but the dollar strengthened as investors
shifted their focus to weak economic fundamentals while
monitoring progress in the euro zone debt bailout scheme. The
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.7 percent, with a 1.5 percent drop in its
materials sector leading the declines.
ISTANBUL FINANCE SUMMIT
Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan will take part in the
conference in Istanbul (0600).
CABINET MEETING
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan will chair a meeting of the
cabinet of ministers.
BOND AUCTION
The Treasury will hold an auction for a new 10-year,
fixed-coupon bond, maturing on Sept 14, 2022.
CAPACITY UTILISATION
The central bank was scheduled to release capacity
utilisation data for September (1130 GMT).
MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE
The central bank was scheduled to release manufacturing
confidence data for September (1130 GMT).
TAX HIKES
Turkey has raised taxes on cars, fuel and alcohol, the
government-run Official Gazette reported on Saturday, as part of
efforts to reduce a budget deficit that is likely to exceed a
year-end government target.
AKDENIZ POWER DISTRIBUTION
The Privatisation Administration said nine investors had
applied for pre-qualification in a tender for a block sale of
the Akdeniz Elektrik power distribution network.
VAKIFBANK
Deputy Prime Minister Babacan said new measures would be
sent to parliament soon transferring to the Treasury the 58.51
percent stake in Vakifbank held by the General Directorate of
Foundations.
(Writing by Daren Butler)