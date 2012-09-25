ISTANBUL, Sept 25 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira was at 1.7979 against the
dollar at 0530 GMT, virtually unchanged from 1.7982 late on
Monday.
Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield
closed at 7.54 percent, up from Friday's 7.47 percent close.
Istanbul's main share index closed down 1.0 percent
at 67,207 points, underperforming a 0.2 percent fall in the MSCI
emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares edged lower on Tuesday after Germany's business
confidence fell in September for a fifth consecutive month and
Caterpillar Inc, the world's largest earth moving
equipment maker, cut its earnings forecast, underscoring worries
about slowing global growth. Uncertainty about the bailout
prospects for Greece and Spain, as the euro zone's
three-year-long debt crisis rumbles on, also weighed on
investors' risk appetite.
TREASURY AUCTIONS
The Treasury will issue a new benchmark 2-year fixed-coupon
bond maturing on Sept. 24, 2014 and tap a 12-month zero coupon
bill maturing on Sept. 11, 2013.
FOREIGN VISITOR ARRIVALS
The Tourism Ministry will announce foreign visitor arrivals
data for August (0800 GMT).
CENTRAL BANK MINUTES
The Central Bank will release the minutes of its latest
monetary policy committee meeting on Sept. 18 (1100 GMT).
PARK ELEKTRIK
The power producer and miner said it had applied to the EPDK
energy markets watchdog to obtain a licence for natural gas
combined cycle power station projects in northwestern Turkey's
Edirne and Ceyhan in the south of the country.
TURK TELEKOM
The telecoms company will hold a news conference (0700 GMT).
AKBANK
The lender will hold a news conference to disclose details
of a cooperation agreement which it has reached with the Bank of
China (1530 GMT).
(Writing by Daren Butler)