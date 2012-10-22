Genel loses second co-founder as Rothschild steps down
ISTANBUL Oct 22 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira was at 1.7945 against the dollar at 0530 GMT, little changed from 1.7951 late on Friday.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed at 7.28 percent, down from Thursday's close at 7.36 percent.
Turkey's main share index closed up 0.59 percent at 70,774, outperforming a 0.73 percent fall in the emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell on Monday as lacklustre earnings from leading U.S. companies and a sharp drop in Japan's exports, a key driver of the world's third-biggest economy, dented risk appetites and prompted investors to take profits on recent gains. U.S. stocks had their worst day since late June on Friday, following disappointing results from Dow components General Electric and McDonald's, both barometers of the overall economy's health.
CABINET MEETING
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan will chair a meeting of the cabinet of ministers.
C.BANK SURVEY
The central bank will release its twice-monthly survey of economists' and business leaders' expectations for the economy(1130 GMT).
DEBT STOCK
The treasury will release central government debt stock data for September (1400 GMT).
TUPRAS LOAN
Tupras, Turkey's sole oil refiner, signed a $200 million one-year loan with a group of nine Gulf-based banks, a statement from the facility's arranger said on Sunday.
EGYPT BOURSE COOPERATION
Egypt's bourse is studying an alliance with the Istanbul Stock Exchange that would allow investors in the two countries to trade on each other's markets.
AZERBAIJAN GAS FLOW
Azerbaijan raised its gas supply from its Shah Deniz fields to Turkey more than 50 percent on Saturday following a request by Turkish pipeline operator Botas after sabotage halted gas flow from Iran on Friday, a BP official told Reuters.
RETALIATORY FIRE ON SYRIA
Turkey's military has fired on Syria 87 times, killing 12 Syrian soldiers and destroying several tanks in retaliation for Syrian shells and mortars landing on Turkish territory, a Turkish newspaper reported on Saturday.
BERKOSAN YALITIM
The packaging and insulation firm said it had decided to start talks on considering an investment offer from Universe Capital Partners LLC.
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading ($1 = 1.7993 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)
