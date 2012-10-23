ISTANBUL Oct 23 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira was at 1.7937 against the
dollar at 0551 GMT, firming slightly from 1.7951 late on Monday.
The yield on the two-year benchmark bond
closed at 7.18 percent, down from Friday's 7.28 percent.
The main share index rose 0.63 percent at 71,219.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares inched down on caution over the region's new
corporate reporting season, after global shares faltered
overnight on weak earning reports and outlook.
The dollar rose to its highest level in more than three
months against the yen, while the euro steadied. U.S. crude
rose.
ANADOLU HAYAT EMEKLILIK
The insurer said in a statement to the bourse late on Monday
that HSBC Insurance Holdings Ltd., with which it has an agency
agreement, may open talks with another company to sell new
products in Turkey.
YAPI KREDI
The lender said late on Monday it planned to issue
foreign-exchange or lira-denominated bonds or debt instruments
worth up to $1.5 billion with a maturity of 10 years.
TURKISH AIRLINES
The flag carrier has reached agreement with the Defence
Ministry on carrying troops to airports around the country,
Hurriyet newspaper reported.
MIGROS
The supermarket's owner, BC Partners, has started talks with
German retailer Real on selling its stake, Haber Turk newspaper
said.
TOURISM
The Tourism Ministry is expected to release the number of
foreign arrivals in September.
CAPACITY USAGE
The central bank will release the capacity utilisation rate
for September.
MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE
The central bank releases the manufacturing confidence index
for October.
DEBT STOCK
The Treasury said late on Monday the central government's
debt stock in September reached 530.47 billion lira.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics
Turkish equities
Turkish money
Turkish debt
Turkish hot stocks
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira
trading, lira bond trading
($1 = 1.7993 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley)