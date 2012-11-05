ISTANBUL Nov 5 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira was at 1.7940 against the dollar at 0631 GMT, little changed from 1.7889 late on Friday.

Turkey's two-year benchmark yield closed flat at 7.02 percent on Friday. Traders said investors were awaiting for the Treasury's debt auctions next week, including the tap of the current two-year benchmark bond.

Turkey's main share index fell 1.56 percent to 71,422 points on Friday, led lower by the banking sector after a media report said banks would be fined for colluding on setting interest rates.



GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell on Monday and the dollar firmed as investors shied away from risk ahead of the closely fought U.S. presidential election, the result of which could define a clear direction for broader markets. The political uncertainty in the world's largest economy made investors wary of holdings riskier assets, and their safe-haven bids buoyed the U.S. dollar to two-month highs against a basket of major currencies.

OCTOBER INFLATION

The Turkish Statistics Institute will announce October inflation data (0800 GMT). According to a Reuters survey, consumer price inflation was forecast to be 2.1 percent while producer price inflation was seen up 1.05 percent.

TURKISH AIRLINES, LUFTHANSA

Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday German Chancellor Angela Merkel had proposed "joint management" for Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa. It was not clear what this entailed but a Lufthansa spokesman said they were always in talks about how to intensify cooperation between the two airlines.

TREASURY AUCTIONS

The Treasury will issue a new 10-year CPI-indexed bond and tap its March 2017 fixed-coupon bond.

CABINET MEETING

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan to chair a meeting of the cabinet of ministers.

AVEA

Turk Telekom's mobile phone operator Avea to hold news conference on third-quarter results (0800 GMT).

FOREIGN BORROWING LIMITS

The Official Gazette said on Saturday that no limit will be imposed on foreign borrowing issues which are for the purpose of project financing or refinancing.

