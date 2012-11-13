ISTANBUL Nov 13 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira was at 1.8033 against the
dollar at 0616 GMT, easing slightly from 1.7987 late on Monday.
Istanbul's main share index closed 0.65 percent
down at 71,357 points, underperforming a 0.16 percent fall in
the global emerging markets index. The fall was led by
a sell-off in banking shares which dipped 1.7 percent.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
closed at 6.38 percent, after hitting an
all-time low of 6.30 percent. On Friday it closed at 6.56
percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and commodities pulled back on Tuesday on
uncertainty over the U.S. fiscal row and the euro zone debt
crisis, where global lenders held back from giving further aid
to debt-stricken Greece.
The euro dropped 0.2 percent to a two-month low of $1.2676
, which hoisted the dollar index to a two-month high of
81.20.
TEKNOSA
The consumer electronics retailer revised its year-end
revenue and net profit expectations upwards after reporting a 54
percent rise in its third quarter net profit.
TURKISH AIRLINES
The national carrier will hold a news conference. (1030)
TESCO KIPA
The Turkey unit of the world's No.3 retailer Tesco
will have a news conference. (1000)
