ISTANBUL Jan 28 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira stood at 1.7682 against the
dollar by 0607 GMT, slightly weaker from 1.7651 late on Friday.
The yield on the two-year benchmark bond
closed at 5.88 percent on Friday, from Thursday's close at 5.84
percent.
The main Istanbul share index closed down 1.95
percent at 84,755 points, underperforming a fall of 0.42 percent
in the global emerging markets index. The market hit
its highest ever level on Thursday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Tech-heavy South Korean shares dragged down the broader
Asian share index on Monday on fears of weaker earnings, but
improving economic prospects in Europe and solid U.S. profit
reports underpinned sentiment.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan inched down 0.2 percent, after seeing its
biggest weekly loss in two months last week. Asian markets were
in positive territory except in Seoul and Jakarta.
MOODY'S TELECONFERENCE
Rating agency Moody's will hold a teleconference to discuss
Turkey "shifting closer" to investment grade. It rates Turkey
just below investment grade at Ba1.
CABINET MEETING
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan will chair a meeting of the
cabinet of ministers after a cabinet reshuffle last week.
NATO MISSILES
The first of six Patriot missile batteries being sent by
NATO countries to defend Turkey from possible attack from Syria
went operational on Saturday.
TAT KONSERVE
Tat Konserve, a maker of canned and frozen fruits and
vegetables, applied to the Capital Markets Board to issue bonds
worth up to 100 million lira ($56.58 million).
ENERJISA
The Turkish competition board said on Friday it had approved
the transfer of Austrian hydropower company Verbund's
stake in Turkish energy firm Enerjisa to Germany's biggest
energy group E.ON.
BASKENT GAZ
Torunlar Gida, a Turkish foodstuffs company, made the
highest bid of $1.162 billion on Friday in a privatisation
tender for Baskent Gaz, which distributes gas in the capital
Ankara, the tender commission chairman Ahmet Aksu said.
