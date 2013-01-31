ISTANBUL Jan 31 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 1.7701 against the dollar by 0630 GMT, virtually unchanged from 1.7699 late on Wednesday.

The main Istanbul share index closed down 3.89 percent at 78,982 points on Wednesday while the global emerging markets index fell 0.11 percent.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond closed at 5.83 percent, up from Tuesday's close at 5.82 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares took a breather from recent rallies on Thursday though sentiment was underpinned by the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to retain its stimulus policy and on signs of stabilisation in the euro zone. positive economic reports from Asia failed to lift markets as investors continued to assess regional earnings results and ahead of key data such as China's official manufacturing PMI and U.S. monthly nonfarm payrolls on Friday.

TRADE BALANCE

The statistics institute will release December trade data (0800 GMT). In a Reuters poll, the figures were forecast to show a deficit of $9 billion.

BORROWING PROGRAMME

The treasury will announced its borrowing programme for the period February-April (1500 GMT).

PROPERTY SALES LAW

Parliament approves a law setting out the terms for the sale of treasury 2-B property, which is no longer considered forested land.

KURDISH COURT DEFENCE

President Abdullah Gul approves a law under which defendants will be able to use a language in court other than Turkish if it enables them to express themselves better, a law primarily aimed at enabling defendants to use Kurdish in ongoing court cases.

ISBANK

The general manager of Is Investment, Ilhami Koc, was appointed as deputy general of Isbank, the lender said.

ADANA CEMENT

The company says it is delaying for at least one year an investment in a new clinker production line at its plant in Iskenderun after taking into account market projections.

