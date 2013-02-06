ISTANBUL Feb 6 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 1.7618 against the dollar by 0615 GMT, little changed from 1.7626 late on Tuesday.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond fell to 5.78 percent on Tuesday from Monday's 5.84 percent.

Istanbul's main share index closed down 0.51 percent at 80,309.85 points on Tuesday, dragged down by a 1.66 percent fall in banking shares.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares recovered on Wednesday as solid euro zone data calmed nerves jarred by potential political turmoil in Spain and Italy, while the prospect of a dovish new governor for the Bank of Japan dragged the yen to a new low. Sentiment for other risk assets also improved, pushing London copper up 0.4 percent to $8,302.75 a tonne to a near four-month high, while Brent crude hovered near a 20-week high. Signs of recovery taking root in Europe, the United States and China have helped improve the demand outlook.

BANKING DATA

The BDDK banking sector watchdog will announce 2012 data.

COMPANY RESULTS

Turk Telekom and Tofas are expected to announce fourth quarter results.

TERRORISM FINANCING LAW

Parliament is scheduled to debate a draft law on preventing the financing of terrorism (1200).

