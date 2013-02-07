ISTANBUL Feb 7 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira stood at 1.7682 against the
dollar by 0650 GMT, weakening from 1.7646 late on Wednesday.
Istanbul's main share index closed down 0.32
percent at 80,054 points, broadly in line with a 0.47 percent in
the global emerging markets index.
The yield on the bond maturing on Sept. 14, 2022
closed at 6.93 percent on Wednesday, up from
last week's close at 6.74 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro paused from recent gains on
Thursday, as investors awaited the European Central Bank's
policy meeting later in the day and President Mario Draghi's
view on euro zone growth prospects, optimistic that the worst
may be over.
BANKING DATA
The BDDK banking sector watchdog will announce 2012 data.
TURK TELEKOM
Turkey's biggest telecommunications company Turk Telekom
posted net income of 2.64 billion lira ($1.5 billion) for last
year, a 28 percent rise from 2011.
TOFAS
The carmaker posted a net profit of 125.7 million lira ($71
million) in the fourth quarter, down 4 percent from a year
earlier but exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of 112 million
lira.
AKBANK
The lender is expected to announce its fourth-quarter
results.
IRAQI KURDISTAN OIL EXPORTS
Iraqi Kurdistan has resumed exports of oil on trucks through
Turkey after a two-week halt, industry sources said, a growing
trade the central government in Baghdad sees as illegal.
TERRORISM FINANCING LAW
Parliament is scheduled to debate a draft law on preventing
the financing of terrorism (1200).
CASH BALANCE
The Treasury will announce cash balance data for January
(1530 GMT).
(Writing by Daren Butler)