ISTANBUL, April 3 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 1.8040 against the dollar at 0530 GMT, little changed from 1.8035 late on Tuesday.

Istanbul's main share index fell 0.1 percent to 85,026.67 points on Tuesday.

The benchmark two-year bond yield rose to 6.44 percent on Tuesday from 6.38 percent a day earlier.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell on Wednesday as investors waited for news on the U.S. economy, while the dollar recovered against the yen as the Bank of Japan's two-day policy meeting got underway. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index neared its all-time high the previous session and helped support Asian stocks earlier, but gains were trimmed as investors shifted focus to factors specific to each country while waiting for key events.

INFLATION

The Turkish Statistics Institute is scheduled to release inflation data for March (0700 GMT). According to a Reuters poll, consumer price inflation was expected to be 0.40 percent on the month.

CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR

Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci to attend a monetary policy conference in the southeastern city of Mardin (0700 GMT).

MIGROS

The retailer will announce its fourth-quarter results, which were expected to show a loss of 14 million lira ($7.8 million).

