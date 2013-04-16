ISTANBUL, April 16 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 1.7922 against the dollar at 0530 GMT, weakening from 1.7885 late on Monday.

Istanbul's main share index closed up 0.62 percent at 85,107.29 points on Monday, outperforming a drop of 1.2 percent in the global emerging markets index.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond stood at 5.75 percent on Monday, little changed from a close of 5.73 percent on Friday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

The yen firmed against the dollar and the euro on Tuesday while commodities from gold to oil extended their sharp declines after investors dumped risk assets overnight, worried over slowing growth in China and the U.S. took hold. Cash gold and U.S. gold futures plunged to their weakest in over two years, pulling silver lower and dragging Tokyo gold futures down almost 10 percent.

INTEREST RATES DECISION

The Central Bank will hold its monthly monetary policy committee meeting and announce its decision on interest rates and other policy instruments (1100 GMT). It is expected to cut its benchmark policy rate to guard against an appreciating lira, while raising reserve requirements to keep loan growth in check.

TURK TELEKOM

The telecoms company will announce its first quarter results. According to a Reuters poll, the company was expected to post a net profit of 498 million lira ($278 million), down 35.5 percent from a year earlier.

IMF WORLD ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

IMF holds news conference to release World Economic Outlook report (1300 GMT) as finance minister and central bankers gather in Washington for the semiannual meetings of the IMF and World Bank.

