ISTANBUL, April 18 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 1.7975 against the dollar at 0453 GMT, easing from 1.7953 late on Wednesday.

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed at 5.57 percent, from 5.58 percent on Tuesday.

Istanbul's main share index dropped 0.36 percent to 84,397.87 points, outperforming a fall of 0.73 percent in the global emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Risk assets slipped broadly on Thursday, following the overnight drop in U.S. and European equities on fears for global growth, and gold slid as money continued to flow out of gold-backed exchange-traded funds.

Recent data from China and the United States fell short of market expectations and triggered this week's selling across markets, which some saw as a timely liquidation of one-sided positions built over the past several months, when optimism over U.S. economic outlook boosted Wall Street to record peaks and lifted European shares to multi-year highs.

TURKCELL

The mobile phone operator posted a first quarter net profit of 565.6 million lira ($316 million) versus a forecast of 484 million lira in a Reuters poll.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics

Turkish equities

Turkish money

Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading ($1 = 1.7881 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)