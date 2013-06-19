BRIEF-Ford Motor Credit Company says on March 31 issued and sold Notes dues 2019 and 2022
* On March 31 co issued and sold $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.262% notes due March 28, 2019 - SEC filing
ISTANBUL, June 19 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira was flat at 1.8851 against the dollar by 0447 GMT from 1.8853 earlier.
The two-year benchmark bond yield rose to 6.81 percent from 6.21 percent late on Monday in thin volumes.
The Istanbul stock index fell 1.53 percent to 77,739.61 points, underperforming a 0.47 percent drop on the MSCI broad emerging market benchmark index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday, thanks to a positive lead from Wall Street plus a softer yen, outperforming the rest of Asia which anxiously seeks clarity on the Federal Reserve's next policy step.
TOFAS
Turkish car maker will hold a news conference. (1000)
ALBARAKA
Islamic bank Albaraka to hold a news conference. (1100)
