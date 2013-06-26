ISTANBUL, June 26 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira firmed to 1.9330 against the dollar by
0531 GMT from 1.9350 late on Tuesday.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield fell to
8.81 percent on Tuesday from 9.09 percent on Monday.
The main Istanbul stock index rose 0.81 percent to
71,214.61 points.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares turned around a four-day losing streak as
investors took comfort from U.S. data underscoring a recovery
and assurances from China's central bank that it will offer
funds to banks if needed.
The dollar rose 0.08 percent against a basket of major
currencies. U.S. crude futures and Brent slipped. Spot gold
dropped 2.3 percent to a near three-year low.
REGULATORY PROBE
The Capital Markets Board is looking at financial orders at
brokerages, with a focus on foreign transactions, in a probe of
market volatility that sources called unprecedented in scope.
An official at the board told Reuters the dates coincide
with the U.S. Federal Reserve's signals that it will eventually
taper its economic stimulus. The volatility also coincided with
three weeks of anti-government protests that Prime Minister
Tayyip Erdogan has blamed on market speculators.
FENERBAHCE, BESKITAS
The football club Fenerbahce is banned from European soccer
for two seasons for their involvement in a domestic match-fixing
scandal in 2011, UEFA said on Tuesday. The European governing
body also said fellow Istanbul team Besiktas is banned for one
season. [ID: nL3N0F12X6]
(Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley)