ISTANBUL, Sept 10 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira firmed to 2.0210 against the dollar at
0513 GMT from 2.0280 late on Monday. It hit its weakest ever
level on Thursday at 2.0840.
Turkey's 10-year benchmark bond yield was
at 9.83 percent, down from 9.94 percent on Friday.
Istanbul's main share index was up 3.65 percent at
69,689.21 points, outperforming the broader emerging market
index which rose 1.67 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks rose to three-month highs on Tuesday as
investors wagered upcoming Chinese data will add to signs the
global economy is stabilising, while receding fears of a U.S.
military strike against Syria eased oil prices.
Russia's proposal to work with Damascus to put its chemical
weapons under international control could avert planned U.S.
action and prompted President Barack Obama to say he saw a
possible breakthrough in the crisis.
GDP
The Turkish Statistics Institute will announce
second-quarter growth data (0700 GMT). According to a poll of 15
economists, gross national product was expected to have grown
3.5 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, while 2013
growth was also seen at 3.5 percent.
TREASURY AUCTIONS
The Turkish treasury will tap its 2-year benchmark bond,
maturing on May 13, 2015 and its 10-year benchmark, maturing on
March 8, 2023.
(Writing by Seda Sezer)