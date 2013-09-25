ISTANBUL, Sept 25 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira was down at 2.0014 against the dollar
by 0500 GMT, steady from 2.0012 late on Tuesday but weaker than
Monday's 1.9845.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to
9.1 percent from 8.98 percent on Monday.
Istanbul's main share index closed down 0.37
percent 76,808 points on Tuesday, outperforming wider emerging
market peers.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares slipped and the dollar held steady against a
basket of currencies in Asian trade on Wednesday, as concerns
about a possible U.S. government shutdown and uncertainty about
the Federal Reserve's policy outlook left investors hesitant to
take aggressive positions.
The dollar gave up early slight gains against its Japanese
rival, buying 98.65 yen. But it rose fractionally against
a basket of six currencies to 80.611, as sagging shares
sapped investors' tolerance for risk.
ISBANK
Turkey's biggest lender Isbank said late on Monday it has
started working on issuing three separate lira-denominated bonds
worth a total 800 million lira ($403 million).
GOLD RESERVES
Turkey's central bank raised its gold holdings by 23.344
tonnes in August to 487.351 tonnes, preliminary data from the
International Monetary Fund showed on Wednesday.
GALATASARAY
Galatasaray have terminated coach Fatih Terim's contract
after he declined to accept a proposed two-year extension to his
term, the club said late on Monday.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay)