ISTANBUL Oct 23 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira eased to 1.9720 against the dollar by 0532 GMT from 1.9665 late on Tuesday.

Led by banks, the main Istanbul share index closed up 0.61 percent at 79,358 points, outperforming the broader emerging markets index which was up 0.27 percent.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield was flat at 8.52 percent compared to Monday's close.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares pared gains and the dollar plumbed a fresh two-year low against the euro on Wednesday after disappointing U.S. jobs data vanquished any expectations that the Federal Reserve will taper its stimulus before next year. Japan's Nikkei share average dropped 1 percent as a stronger yen took a heavy toll, but earlier touched a 3-1/2 week high.

C.BANK MEETING

Central bank to hold monetary policy committee meeting. No changes in key interest rates are expected (1100 GMT).

ERDOGAN

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan to depart Ankara for Kosovo and attend the opening of Pristina airport (0700 GMT).

AKBANK

The lender said on Tuesday it plans to issue bonds worth up to $3 billion of varying maturities and amounts.

YAPI KREDI SIGORTA

The insurance company said its management board had decided to propose to its general assembly its withdrawal from quotation on the Istanbul stock exchange.

AVEA

Turk Telekom said its mobile phone unit Avea had decided to increase its capital by 210 percent to 8.2 billion lira using its own resources.

BOYNER

The retailer bought the remaining 37 percent stake in department store group YKM which it does not already own and its brands rights for 100 million lira ($50.80 million).

