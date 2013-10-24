ISTANBUL Oct 24 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira firmed to 1.9713 against the dollar by 0503 GMT from 1.9755 late on Wednesday.

After five sessions of gains, the main Istanbul share index closed down 0.95 percent at 78,516 points. But it outperformed the broader emerging markets index, which was down 1.08 percent.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 8.37 percent from 8.52 percent on Tuesday. The two-year yield fell to 7.52 percent from 7.63.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell in volatile trade on Thursday and the dollar came under pressure as a further spike in Chinese money-market rates tempered the effect of a survey showing a pick-up in manufacturing.

FOREIGN ARRIVALS

Tourism ministry to announce data on September foreign tourist arrivals (0800 GMT).

TURK TELEKOM

Turkish telecommunications company Turk Telekom said third-quarter net profit declined 63 percent to 236.2 million lira ($119.6 million) due to foreign exchange losses.

Separately the company said it plans to issue bonds and/or Islamic bonds worth up to $1 billion.

GARANTI

Turkish lender expected to announce its third-quarter earnings.

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading ($1 = 1.9685 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)