MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 16
DUBAI, April 16 DUBAI, April 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ISTANBUL Oct 24 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira firmed to 1.9713 against the dollar by 0503 GMT from 1.9755 late on Wednesday.
After five sessions of gains, the main Istanbul share index closed down 0.95 percent at 78,516 points. But it outperformed the broader emerging markets index, which was down 1.08 percent.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 8.37 percent from 8.52 percent on Tuesday. The two-year yield fell to 7.52 percent from 7.63.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell in volatile trade on Thursday and the dollar came under pressure as a further spike in Chinese money-market rates tempered the effect of a survey showing a pick-up in manufacturing.
FOREIGN ARRIVALS
Tourism ministry to announce data on September foreign tourist arrivals (0800 GMT).
TURK TELEKOM
Turkish telecommunications company Turk Telekom said third-quarter net profit declined 63 percent to 236.2 million lira ($119.6 million) due to foreign exchange losses.
Separately the company said it plans to issue bonds and/or Islamic bonds worth up to $1 billion.
GARANTI
Turkish lender expected to announce its third-quarter earnings.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics
Turkish equities
Turkish money
Turkish debt
Turkish hot stocks
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading ($1 = 1.9685 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)
DUBAI, April 16 DUBAI, April 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG/SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 Documents and computer files released by hackers provide a blueprint for how the U.S. National Security Agency likely used weaknesses in commercially available software to gain access to the global system for transferring money between banks, a review of the data showed.