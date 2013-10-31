ISTANBUL Oct 31 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira weakened to 1.9980 against the dollar
by 0635 GMT from 1.9875 late on Wednesday.
The main Istanbul share index closed 0.76 percent
lower at 79,565.18 points on Wednesday, having reached its
highest level in almost 6 weeks earlier in the session.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to
8.65 percent from 8.60 percent at Tuesday's early close.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian markets suffered a glancing blow on Thursday after the
U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy outlook was deemed less
dovish than some had wagered on, lifting both bond yields and
the dollar. The damage was mostly superficial with MSCI's index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan off just
0.3 percent. Shares in Shanghai lost 0.7 percent while
Japan's Nikkei eased 0.4 percent.
INFLATION REPORT
The central bank will release its latest quarterly inflation
report (0800 GMT).
TRADE BALANCE
The statistics institute will announce trade data for
September (0800 GMT).
TOURISM REVENUES
The statistics institute will release third-quarter tourism
revenues (0800 GMT).
C.BANK MINUTES
The central bank to release the minutes of its latest
monetary policy committee meeting (1200 GMT).
BORROWING PROGRAMME
The treasury to announce its borrowing programme for the
November-January period (1500 GMT).
FORD OTOSAN
The automaker posted a net profit of 80.6 million lira
($40.4 million) in the third quarter, down 45 percent from a
year earlier and sharply below a poll forecast of 160.8 million
lira.
HALKBANK
The lender posted a net profit of 581.8 million lira ($292
million) for the third quarter, beating a Reuters poll forecast
of 516 million lira.
(Writing by Daren Butler)