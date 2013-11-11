ISTANBUL Nov 11 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira firmed to 2.0400 to the dollar by 0635
GMT, having tumbled to 2.0480 on Friday on a surprise surge in
U.S. jobs data for October that raised expectations the Federal
Reserve could soon begin scaling back its stimulus, drying up
cheap funds to emerging markets.
Turkey's 10-year benchmark bond yield rose
to 9.09 percent on Friday, from 8.85 percent late on Thursday.
The main Istanbul share index closed down 2.5
percent at 73,918 points on Friday, outperforming the broader
emerging markets index, which fell 0.8 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell to a four-week low on Monday as a surprise
surge in U.S. jobs growth heightened expectations the Federal
Reserve will start reducing stimulus by year-end, boosting the
dollar against the euro, yen and emerging currencies. Adding to
that concern, China's annual inflation climbed to an eight-month
high in October, fuelling market worries about policy tightening
as factory output and investment data pointed to signs of
stabilisation in the world's second-largest economy.
TAV AIRPORTS
Airports operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding said its third
quarter net profit rose 161 percent to 268.57 million lira
($131.7 million), boosted by rising passenger numbers.
DOGAN YAYIN
The media group said it posted a loss of 74.33 million lira
in the third quarter, compared with a net profit of 12.42
million in the same period a year earlier.
AVEA
The mobile phone company will hold a news conference on its
nine-month results (0830 GMT).
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics
Turkish equities
Turkish money
Turkish debt
Turkish hot stocks
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira
trading, lira bond trading
(Writing by Daren Butler)