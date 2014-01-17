ISTANBUL Jan 17 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira stood at 2.2060 against the dollar at
0632 GMT, firming slightly from 2.2091 on Thursday.
The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond rose
to 10.27 percent on Thursday from 10.18 percent a day earlier.
The main Istanbul index .XU100 closed down 1.89 percent at
66,843.58 points on Thursday and lagged the main global emerging
market index which fell 0.28 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The dollar struggled to rise as Asian stocks creaked lower
in early trading on Friday, unable to shrug off the impact of
downbeat results on Wall Street. The dollar index, which tracks
the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, held its
ground on the day at 80.943.
JUDICIAL SHAKE-UP
Turkey's government removed a series of high-profile
prosecutors on Thursday stepping up a purge of a judiciary Prime
Minister Tayyip Erdogan considers embroiled in a plot to
undermine him with specious corruption allegations.
A parliamentary commission approved late on Thursday a draft
law that would give the government more control over the the
HSYK council of judges and prosecutors.
CENTRAL BANK EXPECTATIONS SURVEY
The central bank will release its monthly survey of
expectations for economic indicators (1230 GMT).
SYRIA NEIGHBOURS' MEETING
UNHCR Director Guterres, Turkish Foreign Minister Davutolu
and the foreign ministers of Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon to attend
meeting in the southeastern Turkish city of Sanliurfa on the
humanitarian situation in Syria.
(Reporting by Daren Butler)