ISTANBUL, March 27 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira traded at 2.1855 against the dollar at 0623 GMT, little changed from 2.1877 late on Thursday, when it rose to its strongest level in three weeks.

The main Istanbul share index closed down 1.01 percent to 67,048.36 points on Thursday.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield fell to 10.63 percent from 11.8 percent at Wednesday's close.

GLOBAL MARKETS

The euro was wallowing near three-week lows in Asia on Friday as speculation intensified that the European Central Bank might ease policy further, while reports Beijing would fast track infrastructure spending supported Asian shares.

Shares in Shanghai edged up 0.3 percent, while MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS added 0.7 percent.

All the talk of a possible easing by the ECB pulled down bond yields across the European Union and undermined the euro. German inflation data is due later and a low reading would only add to the pressure.

ECONOMY

Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek due to speak at

ELECTION CAMPAIGNING

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan to hold election rallies in AK Party-stronghold Konya and Kayseri provinces.

