ISTANBUL Oct 27 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira stood at 2.2335 at 0549 GMT, little
changed from 2.2345 late on Friday.
The main share index edged down 0.1 percent to
79,417.13 points on Friday.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended spot
trade at 8.85 percent on Friday and was at 8.84 percent in
Monday-dated trade.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian equities rose on MOnday, taking heart from upbear U.S.
economic data and slightly better-than-expected health checks on
euro zone banks, which helped revive investors' appetite.
MACRO DATA
Turkish central bank to announce real sector confidence
index and capacity utilisation for October.
(1 US dollar = 2.2357 Turkish lira)
(Writing by Humeyra Pamuk)