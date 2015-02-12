ISTANBUL Feb 12 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira firmed to 2.5050 against the dollar by 0630 GMT from 2.5062 on Wednesday.

The main share index rose 0.38 percent to 83,429.49 points on Wednesday.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended spot trade at 7.96 percent on Wednesday and fell to 7.90 percent in Thursday-dated trade.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks and the euro fell on Thursday as markets erred on the side of caution over the ongoing Greek debt negotiations amid conflicting headlines on progress in the talks. The uncertainty is expected to be highlighted in a mixed open for European bourses with spreadbetters forecasting Britain's FTSE to fall as much as 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX up 0.3 percent and a flat start for France's CAC.

ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan visits Mexico, the last leg of his Latin America tour. He will hold talks with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and after signing bilateral agreements they will hold a joint news conference.

KUVEYT TURK

Turkish participation bank Kuveyt Turk is one step closer to issuing sukuk, or Islamic bonds, in the Malaysian market after it received a credit rating from RAM Ratings for a proposed 2 billion ringgit ($551.7 million) programme.

TURKCELL

Turkey's biggest mobile phone operator is expected to announce its fourth quarter results after the market close. In a Reuters poll, it was forecast to post a fourth quarter net profit of 390 million lira, down 23 percent.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics

Turkish equities

Turkish money

Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Daren Butler)