ISTANBUL, March 4 Following are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on
Wednesday.
The lira stood at 2.5384 against the dollar at
0636 GMT, easing from 2.5325 late on Tuesday and just off a
record low of 2.5395, also on Tuesday.
The main share index rose 0.43 percent to 84,303.92
points on Tuesday.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield
ended spot trade at 8.21 on Tuesday and edged up to 8.24 percent
in Wednesday-dated trade.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the dollar eased on Wednesday as investors
grew cautious before upcoming central bank meetings and U.S.
jobs data, while India's central bank surprised with its second
inter-meeting rate cut this year. Investors remained cautious
ahead of U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for February, which could
provide clues about the timing of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
interest rate hike.
CENTRAL BANK ON INFLATION
The central bank was scheduled to release its statement on
February inflation (0800 GMT). Tuesday's data showed consumer
prices rose 0.71 percent month-on-month, below a poll forecast
of 0.75 percent but with annual inflation rising from a month
earlier.
DAVUTOGLU IN NEW YORK
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu to hold meetings in New York
with investors.
BIM RESULTS
Discount retailer BIM's net profit fell 22 percent in the
fourth quarter to 82.4 million lira ($32.5 million), below a
Reuters poll forecast of 112 million lira, data showed late on
Tuesday.
TURKISH AIRLINES
A Turkish Airlines plane came off the runway on landing at
the Nepalese capital Kathmandu and one passenger was slightly
injured, company spokesman Ali Genc said on his Twitter account.
REAL EFFECTIVE EXCHANGE RATE
The central bank will announce the real effective exchange
rate of the lira for February (1230 GMT)
(Writing by Daren Butler)