ISTANBUL, March 4 Following are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 2.5384 against the dollar at 0636 GMT, easing from 2.5325 late on Tuesday and just off a record low of 2.5395, also on Tuesday.

The main share index rose 0.43 percent to 84,303.92 points on Tuesday.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended spot trade at 8.21 on Tuesday and edged up to 8.24 percent in Wednesday-dated trade.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and the dollar eased on Wednesday as investors grew cautious before upcoming central bank meetings and U.S. jobs data, while India's central bank surprised with its second inter-meeting rate cut this year. Investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for February, which could provide clues about the timing of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hike.

CENTRAL BANK ON INFLATION

The central bank was scheduled to release its statement on February inflation (0800 GMT). Tuesday's data showed consumer prices rose 0.71 percent month-on-month, below a poll forecast of 0.75 percent but with annual inflation rising from a month earlier.

DAVUTOGLU IN NEW YORK

Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu to hold meetings in New York with investors.

BIM RESULTS

Discount retailer BIM's net profit fell 22 percent in the fourth quarter to 82.4 million lira ($32.5 million), below a Reuters poll forecast of 112 million lira, data showed late on Tuesday.

TURKISH AIRLINES

A Turkish Airlines plane came off the runway on landing at the Nepalese capital Kathmandu and one passenger was slightly injured, company spokesman Ali Genc said on his Twitter account.

REAL EFFECTIVE EXCHANGE RATE

The central bank will announce the real effective exchange rate of the lira for February (1230 GMT)

