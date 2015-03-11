ISTANBUL, March 11 Following are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on
Wednesday.
The lira traded at 2.6420 against the dollar at
0609 GMT, slightly weaker than 2.6400 late on Tuesday and just
shy of its record low of 2.6470 last Friday.
The main share index fell 3.31 percent to 77,977.48
points on Tuesday.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield
rose to 8.39 percent from 8.28 percent on Monday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks skidded to a two-month low on Wednesday as
nervous markets recoiled on worries about an earlier U.S.
interest rate hike, a prospect that sent the dollar to a 12-year
high against the euro.
U.S. crude oil bounced modestly after falling sharply
overnight on the dollar's appreciation, which makes commodities
denominated in the greenback costlier for holders of other
currencies.
ECONOMY MEETING
Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci was to brief Erdogan on
Wednesday on the latest developments in central bank policy amid
sharp falls in the lira, and met with Prime Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu and nine cabinet ministers on Tuesday.
ECONOMY PACKAGE
Turkey's government is working on measures to boost
industrial production, employment and companies' capital
structure as it seeks to improve growth, and will introduce the
package soon, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu's office said on
Tuesday.
SPY CHIEF'S RETURN
Turkey's prime minister denied a rift with President Tayyip
Erdogan over the fate of the country's intelligence chief on
Tuesday after the top spy was hastily restored to the job he had
quit to stand in June elections.
GALATASARAY
Galatasaray Sportif said it would sell a maximum
of 10 percent of its shares to the members of the Galatasaray
Association. The company made the announcement in a statement to
the Istanbul stock exchange late on Tuesday.
(Writing by Dasha Afanasieva)