March 12 Following are news, reports and events
that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira traded at 2.6060 against the dollar at
0632 GMT from 2.6099 late on Wednesday.
The main share index rose 0.38 percent to
78,276.98. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield
fell to 8.34 percent from 8.39.
GLOBAL MARKETS
A surprise interest rate cut by South Korea's central bank
lifted Asian stocks away from seven-week lows. The prospect of
higher U.S. interest rates buoyed the dollar; the euro fell to a
12-year low.
U.S. crude prices hit a one-month low of $47.33 per barrel
after data showed a U.S. oil inventory build last week, contrary
to some expectations for a drawdown.
CENTRAL BANK MEETING
President Tayyip Erdogan expressed his "sensitivities" about
interest rates and economic output in a two-hour meeting with
the central bank governor, the former's office said on
Wednesday.
MIGROS
The supermarket chain on Wednesday posted a return to
profit, reporting a net income of 98.5 million lira ($37.9
million) in 2014, which was still less than expected.
($1 = 2.6008 Turkish lira)
(Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley in Istanbul; Editing by Anand
Basu)