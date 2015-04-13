ISTANBUL, April 13 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira weakened to 2.6376 against the dollar by 0530 GMT from 2.6280 late on Friday.

The main share index fell 1.04 percent to 82,645 points on Friday. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose to 8.37 percent by the spot close on Friday from 8.23 percent a day earlier.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares got off to a shaky start on Monday as recent rallies offered traders a profit-taking opportunity, while the dollar edged away from recent peaks in early trading. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down about 0.1 percent after touching its highest levels since September in the previous week. [NID:L4N0XA044]

MOODY'S

The ratings agency did not update its sovereign rating on Turkey on Friday, one of the days which it had designated as a possible date to do so.

VAKIFBANK

State lender Vakifbank will issue a total 600 million lira ($227 million) worth of bonds through public offering on April 13-15, the bank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange on Friday.

HURRIYET, DOGAN GAZETECILIK

The newspaper publisher Hurriyet has decided to merge with the media group Dogan Gazetecilik, both part of the Dogan group. The companies made the announcement in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange on Friday evening.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see TR/DIARY. For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading ($1 = 2.6377 liras)