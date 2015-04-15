ISTANBUL, April 15 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira weakened to 2.6885 against the dollar by 0500 GMT from 2.6740 late on Tuesday as the U.S. currency strengthened globally.

The main share index rose 0.47 percent to 82,319 points on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose to 8.71 percent by the spot close on Tuesday from 8.55 percent a day earlier.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian markets stumbled on Wednesday as relief China had matched its own growth target was soured by poor readings on consumer demand and industrial activity, underlining the need for more policy action by Beijing.

Major currencies were little moved, with the dollar up 0.19 percent against a basket of its peers.

ALKHAIR CAPITAL

Turkish Islamic asset manager Alkhair Capital plans to launch new funds this year and will start a service to advise on Islamic bonds, or sukuk, its general manager said.

