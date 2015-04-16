(Updates stock tickers)
ISTANBUL, April 16 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira strengthened to 2.707 against the
dollar by 0545 GMT from 2.725 late on Wednesday.
The main share index fell 1.17 percent to 81,357.53
on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield
rose to 8.77 percent from 8.71 percent a day
earlier.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Most Asian share markets took cues from a global surge in
equities, while weak U.S. economic data sent the dollar lower.
Crude rallied overnight after data showed oil inventories in the
United States rose less than expected last week.
TURKISH AIRLINES
The state carrier suspended flights to Yemen until June 1
due to political instability there, according to a statement on
its website. Turkish Airlines normally flies to Sanaa and Aden.
NET HOLDING
The company said it has not yet received a response on its
request to extend a deadline in the privatisation of the
national lottery and will continue to try to fulfil its
obligations under the tender.
BRISA
The tire maker owned by Sabanci Holding said in a
filing with the stock exchange that it targets a revenue growth
of 8 to 10 percent in 2015 and investments of between $100
million and $110 million.
(Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)