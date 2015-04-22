ISTANBUL, April 22 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira stood at 2.6825 against the dollar by
0530 GMT, little changed from 2.6842 late on Tuesday.
The main share index rose 2.4 percent to 84,277.65
points on Tuesday.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield
ended spot trade at 8.93 percent on Tuesday and fell to 8.87
percent in Wednesday-dated trade.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Japanese shares rallied to a 15-year high on Wednesday on
expectations of improved corporate earnings, while oil sagged
after Saudi Arabia ended its military campaign in Yemen, easing
tensions in the energy-rich Middle East. Japan's Nikkei
rose 1.1 percent to a high not seen since April 2000, with
foreign investors buying on hopes of a strengthening recovery in
the world's third-biggest economy and growth in corporate
earnings.
CENTRAL BANK RATES DECISION
The central bank will hold its monthly monetary policy
committee meeting and announce its decision on interest rates
(1100 GMT). All 16 economists in a Reuters poll expect it to
keep rates on hold.
The bank said last week it would consider a "measured cut"
in its forex depo lending rate, the rate at which banks can
borrow emergency dollar funds, and a measured hike in the amount
it pays banks on lira reserves.
CONSUMER CONFIDENCE
The Turkish Statistics Institute will announce the consumer
confidence index for April (0700 GMT).
TURK TELEKOM
The company said net profit slid 93 percent year-on-year to
26.7 million lira ($10 million) in the first quarter, just below
a poll forecast of 33 million lira, while sales rose 7.5 percent
to 3.43 billion lira.
Separately, it said it had submitted a non-binding offer for
the purchase of the remaining 10 percent of mobile operator Avea
Iletisim from Isbank and other companies with a
nominal value of 820 million lira.
