ANKARA May 5 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira edged down to 2.7168 by 0520 GMT against the dollar from 2.7130 late on Monday.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 0.09 percent to 84,018 on Monday. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended trade at 9.48 percent, edging down from 9.34 percent a day ago.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian markets edged lower on Tuesday and the Australian dollar steadied as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision that might result in an interest rate cut. Stirrings of recovery in euro zone economic data had helped European shares higher on Monday, but kept sovereign bonds under selling pressure.

VAKIFBANK

Turkish lender Vakifbank said late on Monday it would issue bonds worth 12 billion lira ($4.42 billion) with a maximum maturity of 5 years.

DELIVERY HERO

Delivery Hero bought Turkish food delivery company Yemeksepeti in a transaction valued at $589 million.

REAL EFFECTIVE EXCHANGE RATE

Turkish central bank will announce the real effective exchange rate data for April, which is computed as the weighted geometric average of the prices in Turkey relative to the prices of its principal trade partners in international markets.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see TR/DIARY. For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading ($1 = 2.6574 liras) ($1 = 2.7152 liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)