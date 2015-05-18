ISTANBUL May 18 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 2.5830 against the dollar by 0530 GMT, weaker than 2.5785 late on Friday.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 0.41 percent on Friday to 87,604.89 points. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended spot trade at 8.96 percent on Friday and was at 8.99 percent in Monday-dated trade.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares slipped on Monday and the dollar stayed near a four-month low against a basket of major currencies after soft data raised doubts over whether the U.S. economy has been growing despite U.S. share prices standing at historic highs.

AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR PROTESTS

Assembly lines at two Turkish car plants part-owned by European carmakers Renault and Fiat remained at a standstill on Sunday as workers protested employment conditions.

BOND AUCTION

The treasury will tap a seven-month zero coupon bill maturing on Dec. 16.

TURKEY, SYRIA

Turkey said it shot down a Syrian helicopter on Saturday that had violated its airspace, while Syrian state media said it was a remotely controlled surveillance drone.

KORDSA

Conglomerate Sabanci Holding unit Kordsa Global , a yarn and cord fabric maker, will sell 10 percent of share capital on the wholesale market of the Istanbul stock exchange on Monday.

($1 = 2.6318 liras) (Reporting by Daren Butler)