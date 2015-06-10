ISTANBUL, June 10 Following are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on
Wednesday.
The lira stood at 2.7450 against the dollar by
0544 GMT, firming from 2.7571 late on Tuesday.
The main BIST 100 share index inched 0.44 percent
higher to 78,146 points on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year
government bond yield closed at 9.72 percent on
Tuesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose after three-month lows, though concerns
about higher borrowing costs in the United States and the
apparent lack of progress in talks between Greece and its
creditors sapped confidence. U.S. bond prices slipped, hit by
this week's flood of supply, sending the 10-year benchmark bond
yield to an eight-month high and underpinning the dollar.
FORMATION OF NEW GOVERNMENT
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu resigned on Tuesday in a
procedural move after a parliamentary election and will remain
in his post until a new government is formed, President Tayyip
Erdogan's office said in a statement. The ruling AK Party lost
its majority and it must either form a coalition or minority
government.
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the head of the main opposition
Republican People's Party (CHP), said snap elections would be
"nothing more than a waste of time," signalling interest in a
coalition role.
ECONOMIC OUTPUT
The Turkish Statistical Institute will release data on the
gross domestic product in the first quarter. A Reuters poll of
23 economists forecast growth of 1.6 percent, according to the
median estimate.
POST-ELECTION VIOLENCE
Four people were killed in the mainly Kurdish southeast on
Tuesday after an Islamic aid group leader was shot, touching off
violent clashes, two days after a historic election success for
Kurds. Police detained 14 people, the governor's office said.
TOFAS
Workers stopped production at Fiat's Turkish unit
overnight to protest dismissals and will resume on Wednesday
morning, according to a company filing with the stock exchange.
It said it would make up for the stoppage with overtime.
RUSSIAN GAS
The chief executives of Russia's Gazprom and
Italy's ENI discussed the Turkish Stream project and a
potential capacity increase for Blue Stream, Gazprom said on
Tuesday.
(Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley)