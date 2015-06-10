ISTANBUL, June 10 Following are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 2.7450 against the dollar by 0544 GMT, firming from 2.7571 late on Tuesday.

The main BIST 100 share index inched 0.44 percent higher to 78,146 points on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield closed at 9.72 percent on Tuesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose after three-month lows, though concerns about higher borrowing costs in the United States and the apparent lack of progress in talks between Greece and its creditors sapped confidence. U.S. bond prices slipped, hit by this week's flood of supply, sending the 10-year benchmark bond yield to an eight-month high and underpinning the dollar.

FORMATION OF NEW GOVERNMENT

Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu resigned on Tuesday in a procedural move after a parliamentary election and will remain in his post until a new government is formed, President Tayyip Erdogan's office said in a statement. The ruling AK Party lost its majority and it must either form a coalition or minority government.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the head of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), said snap elections would be "nothing more than a waste of time," signalling interest in a coalition role.

ECONOMIC OUTPUT

The Turkish Statistical Institute will release data on the gross domestic product in the first quarter. A Reuters poll of 23 economists forecast growth of 1.6 percent, according to the median estimate.

POST-ELECTION VIOLENCE

Four people were killed in the mainly Kurdish southeast on Tuesday after an Islamic aid group leader was shot, touching off violent clashes, two days after a historic election success for Kurds. Police detained 14 people, the governor's office said.

TOFAS

Workers stopped production at Fiat's Turkish unit overnight to protest dismissals and will resume on Wednesday morning, according to a company filing with the stock exchange. It said it would make up for the stoppage with overtime.

RUSSIAN GAS

The chief executives of Russia's Gazprom and Italy's ENI discussed the Turkish Stream project and a potential capacity increase for Blue Stream, Gazprom said on Tuesday.

The chief executives of Russia's Gazprom and Italy's ENI discussed the Turkish Stream project and a potential capacity increase for Blue Stream, Gazprom said on Tuesday.

(Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley)