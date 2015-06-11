ISTANBUL, June 11 Following are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on
Thursday.
The lira stood at 2.7342 against the dollar by
0515 GMT, firming from 2.7425 late on Wednesday.
The main BIST 100 share index rose 2.05 percent
higher to 79,747 points on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year
government bond yield closed at 9.66 percent on
Wednesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks rose on Thursday, encouraged by gains on Wall
Street, while the New Zealand dollar tumbled to a five-year low
after the central bank cut interest rates for the first time in
four years as the economy slows.
U.S. stocks jumped overnight, helped by gains in technology
and financial shares. Wall Street had suffered through much of
the week, weighed by concerns that the Federal Reserve would
hike rates sooner rather than later, and fears that Greece would
default on its debt.
FORMATION OF NEW GOVERNMENT
Turkey's ruling AK Party will exhaust all options in trying
to form a new government before an early election is considered,
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday, and he
appeared to warn President Tayyip Erdogan against meddling.
Davutoglu said all options would be on the table as his
ruling AK Party seeks to form a new government after losing its
parliamentary majority in weekend elections.
HSBC OPERATIONS IN TURKEY
Spanish bank BBVA BBVA.MC is considering making an offer for
British bank HSBC's businesses in Brazil and Turkey, senior bank
executive Vicente Rodero said at an annual meeting in Mexico
City, website CNNExpansion reported on Wednesday.
SECURITY MEETING
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu will hold a security meeting
with chief of staff, the undersecretary of the national
intelligence agency (MIT) and other top security officials to
discuss the violent clashes flared up in Turkey's southeast
since after the election. [ID:
C/A DEFICIT
Turkey's central bank to release balance of payments data
for April, which includes current account deficit, a key
economic indicator closely monitored by investors.
(Writing by Humeyra Pamuk)