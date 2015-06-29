ISTANBUL, June 29 Following are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 2.6960 against the dollar by 0512 GMT, weakening from 2.6657 late on Friday. The main BIST 100 share index rose 0.32 percent to 83,546.06 points on Friday. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended spot trade at 9.36 percent on Friday and was at the same level in Monday-dated trade.

GLOBAL MARKETS

The euro fell almost 2 percent and share prices tumbled across Asia on Monday as Greece looked set to default on its debt repayment this week, forcing Athens to impose capital controls to halt bank runs. With the prospect of Greece being forced out of the euro in plain sight, the common currency fell as much as 1.9 percent to $1.0955, its lowest in almost a month, and last stood down 1.4 percent at $1.1007.

SYRIA

Syria is set to top the agenda in the regular meeting of the National Security Council meeting, held once every two months, which President Tayyip Erdogan will chair on Monday (1200 GMT).

Turkey wants to construct more walls along its border with Syria to strengthen security against Islamic State militants and crack down on illegal border crossings, senior officials told Reuters on Saturday.

Erdogan said late on Friday Turkey would never allow the formation of a Kurdish state embracing its south-east and parts of northern Syria, comments likely to anger Kurds as a peace process with Ankara stalls.

ECONOMIC CONFIDENCE INDEX

The Turkish Statistics Institute will announce the economic confidence index for June (0700 GMT).

TOURIST ARRIVALS

The Tourism Ministry will announce foreign arrivals data for May (0800 GMT).

TURKCELL

The leading mobile phone company said it had signed a deal to buy the remaining 44.96 percent of its Netherlands-based unit Euroasia Telecommunications Holding for $100 million.

TURKCELL

The leading mobile phone company said it had signed a deal to buy the remaining 44.96 percent of its Netherlands-based unit Euroasia Telecommunications Holding for $100 million.