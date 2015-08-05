ISTANBUL Aug 5 Following are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira eased to 2.7889 against the dollar at 0505 GMT from 2.7705 late on Tuesday.

The main BIST 100 share index closed up 0.09 percent at 78,234 points on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended spot trade at 9.66 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian share markets were in a mixed mood on Wednesday as the mounting risks of a hike in U.S. interest rates as early as next month lifted the dollar and bond yields, pressuring currencies across the region.

FORD OTOSAN

Ford Otosan, a joint venture between Ford and Turkey's Koc Holding, posted a 15 percent rise in its second quarter net profit to 174 million lira ($62.47 million).

AIRSTRIKES ON KURDISH MILITANTS

Turkish warplanes hit Kurdish rebel targets in southeastern Turkey on Tuesday, and three soldiers were killed in two separate attacks in a neighbouring province, the military said. Turkish F-16 jets carried out a 35-minute assault on Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) targets in Daglica, in Hakkari Province near the border with Iraq.

($1 = 2.7855 liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)