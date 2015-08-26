ISTANBUL Aug 26 Following are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 2.9330 against the dollar at 0502 GMT, easing from 2.9216 late on Tuesday.

The main BIST 100 share index closed 3.04 percent higher at 73,509.71 points on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended spot trade at 10.39 percent on Tuesday and was at 10.27 percent in Wednesday-dated trade.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares struggled on Wednesday as investors feared fresh rate cuts in China would not be enough to stabilise its slowing economy or halt a stock collapse that is wreaking havoc in global markets. China's key share indexes attempted to move higher several times in morning trade only to be slapped back by waves of selling, reflecting investors' views that much more support was needed from the government and the central bank.

TURKCELL

Turkey's leading mobile phone operator said it would evaluate the buyback of up to 10 percent of its outstanding shares to avoid any potential losses due to global macroeconomic turmoil and its impact on Turkish markets.

It will also evaluate borrowing alternatives including loan financing and debt issuance of up to $3 billion for refinancing needs and funding investment opportunities.

TELECOMS TENDER

The Information Technologies and Communication Authority (BTK) will hold an authorization Tender on IMT services and infrastructure, dubbed the 4.5G tender (0730 GMT).

ISLAMIC STATE

The United States and Turkey have finalized technical details on an agreement to include Turkey in an international effort to bring down the Islamic State, fully integrating Turkey into the U.S.-led coalition's air strikes against the militant group, a Pentagon spokesman said on Tuesday.

