ISTANBUL, April 26 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 2.844 to the dollar at 0520 GMT, easing from 2.847 late on Monday.

The benchmark 10-year bond finished at 9.25 percent. The main share index declined 0.84 percent to 85,109.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks fell as investors, cautious about buying riskier assets, braced for central bank policy meetings in the United States and Japan this week.

Oil prices were pushed up by a weaker dollar, but analysts warned of further weakness as producers continue to battle for customers in the Middle East.

INFLATION REPORT

New Central Bank Governor Murat Cetinkaya to announce quarterly inflation report in his first public comments since assuming the post earlier this month.

INTEREST RATES

The Central Bank will release the minutes of its April monetary policy committee meeting.

ERDEMIR

The steelmaker sees a slight increase in 2016 sales to 9 million tonnes with profit margins between 6 and 8 percent, according to a presentation given to investors.

ZIRAAT BANK

State lender Ziraat said late on Monday it borrowed $500 million in a five-year eurobond, against demand of $2 billion, according to bankers.

