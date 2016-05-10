ISTANBUL May 10 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira stood at 2.9410 to the dollar at 0523
GMT, firming from 2.9450 at the end of Monday.
The benchmark 10-year bond was at 9.89
percent in spot trade on Monday and at the same level in
Tuesday-dated trade.
The main share index rose 0.89 percent to 79,062.10
points on Monday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks slipped to two-month lows as weak oil prices
weighed on sentiment while the dollar got a lift against its
peers as the differences in policy directions between the
world's top central banks became starker. MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down
0.2 percent, its lowest since Mar. 11. Hong Kong and Chinese
stocks led regional markets lower.
ERDOGAN
President Tayyip Erdogan will attend a ceremony held by the
Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) (1300
GMT).
German media cited Erdogan's lawyer as saying on Monday the
president was seeking a preliminary injunction against German
publisher Axel Springer's chief executive Mathias
Doepfner.
DISSENT IN AK PARTY
Erdogan may have stamped his authority on the ruling AK
Party with the exit of Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, but the
move has pushed dissent underground rather than cementing unity
in its ranks.
CURRENT ACCOUNT
The central bank is due to announce current account data for
March (0700 GMT).
TURKISH AIRLINES
The airline suffered a loss of 1.24 billion lira ($421.71
million) in the first quarter, reflecting the impact of costs
due to forex fluctuations, having posted a net profit of 373
million lira in the same period a year earlier.
NET HOLDING
The tourism company said it had requested the contract
conditions for a Privatisation Administration tender for a
10-year licence to operation the National Lottery.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics
Turkish equities
Turkish money
Turkish debt
Turkish hot stocks
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira
trading, lira bond trading
(Writing by Daren Butler)