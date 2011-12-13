ISTANBUL Dec 13 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira stood at 1.8675 against the
dollar at 0635 GMT, compared with 1.8678 on Monday.
The yield on Turkey's new benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4,
2013 rose to 10.31 percent from 10.29 percent
on Friday.
Turkey's main share index fell 2.58 percent to
close at 52,444.07 points and underperformed the MSCI emerging
markets index, which fell 1.12 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks sank on Tuesday and the euro languished near a
two-month low as investors took fright at the prospect of mass
euro zone sovereign ratings downgrades after the outcome of a
"last chance" European Union summit failed to convince markets.
Commodities steadied after a hammering in the previous session
and the so-called risk currencies of big resource producers such
as Australia nursed heavy losses as investors huddled in the
relative safety of the dollar, lifting both the U.S. currency
and Treasuries.
SOKTAS TEKSTIL
The textile company says its dairy unit Efeler Ciftligi has
applied to the Capital Markets Board as part of its preparatory
work for a public offering.
GOZDE GIRISIM
The private equity investment company says it will assess
the possibility of bidding in a Dec 20 tender for the sale of
magnesite producer Kumas Manyetzit.
INCENTIVE SYSTEM
Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan says a planned incentive
system for industry will be completed by the end of the year and
there will be incentives in particular for the iron and steel
and chemical sectors, state-run Anatolian news agency reported.
ARAB BANKS
The chairman of the Union of Arab Banks Adnan Yousif says
some Arab banks, including Emirates International Bank and Qatar
International Bank, want to be involved in banking in Turkey,
Haberturk newspaper reports.
AZERBAIJAN GAS
A decision on an export route for Azeri gas which could
reshape future energy flows to Europe has been delayed until
March 2012, the president of Azeri state energy company SOCAR
said on Monday. The Nabucco, Interconnector Turkey-Greece-Italy
(ITGI) and Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) consortia are vying to
build the infrastructure to carry gas to Europe from the second
phase of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas field.
