ISTANBUL Dec 13 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 1.8675 against the dollar at 0635 GMT, compared with 1.8678 on Monday.

The yield on Turkey's new benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 rose to 10.31 percent from 10.29 percent on Friday.

Turkey's main share index fell 2.58 percent to close at 52,444.07 points and underperformed the MSCI emerging markets index, which fell 1.12 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks sank on Tuesday and the euro languished near a two-month low as investors took fright at the prospect of mass euro zone sovereign ratings downgrades after the outcome of a "last chance" European Union summit failed to convince markets. Commodities steadied after a hammering in the previous session and the so-called risk currencies of big resource producers such as Australia nursed heavy losses as investors huddled in the relative safety of the dollar, lifting both the U.S. currency and Treasuries.

SOKTAS TEKSTIL

The textile company says its dairy unit Efeler Ciftligi has applied to the Capital Markets Board as part of its preparatory work for a public offering.

GOZDE GIRISIM

The private equity investment company says it will assess the possibility of bidding in a Dec 20 tender for the sale of magnesite producer Kumas Manyetzit.

INCENTIVE SYSTEM

Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan says a planned incentive system for industry will be completed by the end of the year and there will be incentives in particular for the iron and steel and chemical sectors, state-run Anatolian news agency reported.

ARAB BANKS

The chairman of the Union of Arab Banks Adnan Yousif says some Arab banks, including Emirates International Bank and Qatar International Bank, want to be involved in banking in Turkey, Haberturk newspaper reports.

AZERBAIJAN GAS

A decision on an export route for Azeri gas which could reshape future energy flows to Europe has been delayed until March 2012, the president of Azeri state energy company SOCAR said on Monday. The Nabucco, Interconnector Turkey-Greece-Italy (ITGI) and Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) consortia are vying to build the infrastructure to carry gas to Europe from the second phase of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas field.

