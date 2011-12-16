ISTANBUL Dec 16 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 1.8740 against the dollar at 0616 GMT, compared with 1.8773 on Thursday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 fell to 10.29 percent after closing at 10.39 percent on Wednesday.

Istanbul's main share index closed up 1.07 percent at 51,886.47 points, outperformed the MSCI emerging markets index, which was down 0.46 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose and the euro edged higher on Friday, as signs of strength in the U.S. economy temporarily broke through gloom over the European debt crisis that had driven a sell-off in riskier assets over the past three days.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

The statistics institute was scheduled to release consumer confidence data for November (0800 GMT).

PETROCHEMICALS INVESTMENT

Industry Minister Nihat Ergun said that there will be a $1 billion investment deal between a Turkish and foreign company next week, state-run news agency Anatolian said.

($1 = 1.8879 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)