ISTANBUL Dec 21 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 1.8805 against the dollar at 0620 GMT, compared with 1.8871 on Wednesday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 closed at 10.39 percent, from 10.48 percent in thin volume on Tuesday. Volumes on the bond markets remained excessively low, without any transactions in the afternoon.

Istanbul's main share index closed down 0.73 percent at 51,747 points on Wednesday, outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index, which was up 1.94 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and the euro eased on Thursday as doubts remained over how much of the funds banks raised from an inaugural long-term European Central Bank tender will actually flow into struggling euro zone economies and help restore confidence.

INTEREST RATES

The central bank will announce its decision on interest rates after its last monthly monetary policy committee meeting in 2011 (1200 GMT). In a Reuters poll of 13 economists, the one-week repo policy rate was expected to be kept at a record low of 5.75 percent.

CPI FORECAST

Turkey's central bank will announce results from its twice-monthly survey of business leaders' and economists' expectations. (1230 GMT)

2012 BUDGET

Turkish Parliament approved the budget for 2012, which foresees a budget deficit of 21.1 billion lira ($11.17 billion) and a 1.5 percent gross domestic product growth next year.

KOC HOLDING

Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding is interested in acquisitions, mainly in the Far East countries including Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia, Sabah reported citing Chairman Mustafa Koc.

($1 = 1.8890 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)