ISTANBUL Dec 26 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira stood at 1.8890 against the
dollar at 0637 GMT, compared with 1.9005 on Friday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4,
2013 closed at 10.43 percent on Friday, from
10.46 percent a day before. Volumes on the bond markets remained
excessively low as year-end approaches.
Istanbul's main share index closed up 0.69 percent
at 51,948.62 points on Friday, underperforming the MSCI emerging
markets index, which was up 0.9 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Japanese stocks outperformed the rest of Asia in thin trade,
while the euro firmed on Monday as signs of U.S. economic
recovery underpinned sentiment, although trading was subdued
with many markets closed for extended Christmas holidays.
Tokyo's Nikkei stock average rose 1.2 percent,
trading above its 25-day moving average of 8,459.
CAPACITY UTILISATION
The central bank will announce capacity usage data for
December (1230 GMT).
MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE
The central bank will announce manufacturing confidence data
for December (1230 GMT).
GAS DEAL
Azerbaijan and Turkey will sign a memorandum of
understanding on Dec. 26 to build a Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline
project, which will carry Azeri gas across Turkey to Europe.
FORD MOTOR
Turkish Industry Minister Nihat Ergun said Ford Motor Co
plans to invest $1 billion in its plants in Turkey next
year, probably to produce a new model in the country, Sabah
reported.
($1 = 1.8890 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Seda Sezer)