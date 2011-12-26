ISTANBUL Dec 26 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 1.8890 against the dollar at 0637 GMT, compared with 1.9005 on Friday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 closed at 10.43 percent on Friday, from 10.46 percent a day before. Volumes on the bond markets remained excessively low as year-end approaches.

Istanbul's main share index closed up 0.69 percent at 51,948.62 points on Friday, underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index, which was up 0.9 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Japanese stocks outperformed the rest of Asia in thin trade, while the euro firmed on Monday as signs of U.S. economic recovery underpinned sentiment, although trading was subdued with many markets closed for extended Christmas holidays.

Tokyo's Nikkei stock average rose 1.2 percent, trading above its 25-day moving average of 8,459.

CAPACITY UTILISATION

The central bank will announce capacity usage data for December (1230 GMT).

MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE

The central bank will announce manufacturing confidence data for December (1230 GMT).

GAS DEAL

Azerbaijan and Turkey will sign a memorandum of understanding on Dec. 26 to build a Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline project, which will carry Azeri gas across Turkey to Europe.

FORD MOTOR

Turkish Industry Minister Nihat Ergun said Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion in its plants in Turkey next year, probably to produce a new model in the country, Sabah reported.

($1 = 1.8890 Turkish liras)