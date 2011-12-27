ISTANBUL Dec 27 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 1.8870 against the dollar at 0610 GMT, compared with 1.8910 on Monday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 closed at 10.51 percent on Monday, from 10.43 percent on Friday. Volumes on the bond markets remained excessively low as year-end approaches.

Istanbul's main share index closed up 1.09 percent at 52,517.25 points on Monday, outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index, which was down 0.01 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares eased on Tuesday as investors squared positions in thin volume before U.S. markets reopen after a long weekend and investors await fresh data that could offer clues about prospects for the world's largest economy.

European and some Asian markets, including Hong Kong and Australia, were closed on Tuesday.

CENTRAL BANK

Turkish Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci to announce 2012 monetary and exchange rate policy. (1000)

LEASING TAX

Turkey reduced an 18 percent tax on leasing of machinery and other capital goods to one percent, the Official Gazette said.

($1 = 1.8890 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)