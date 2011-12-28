ISTANBUL Dec 27 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on
Wednesday.
The lira stood at 1.8920 against the
dollar at 0640 GMT, compared with 1.9008 on Tuesday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4,
2013 closed at 10.80 percent on Tuesday, from
10.51 percent on Tuesday. Volumes on the bond markets remained
excessively low as year-end approaches.
Istanbul's main share index closed up 0.1 percent
at 52,561.20 points on Tuesday, outperforming the MSCI emerging
markets index, which was down 0.3 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares eased on Wednesday in low volume with many
market players away for year-end holidays, while oil kept gains
from the previous day on concerns about possible supply
disruptions after Iran threatened to stop the flow of oil from
the Gulf.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.8 percent, keeping it on track for a 2011
loss of about 17 percent, underperforming a 12 percent decline
in European shares and a 9 percent drop in world stocks
.
BASKENT NATURAL GAS
A 20 percent stake in the natural gas company of Turkey's
capital Ankara, owned by the municipality, will be privatized,
according to the Official Gazette. The paid-in capital of the
company is 700 million Turkish lira ($369 million) and the
deadline to submit bids is Feb, 16.
($1 = 1.8890 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Seda Sezer)