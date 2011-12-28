ISTANBUL Dec 27 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 1.8920 against the dollar at 0640 GMT, compared with 1.9008 on Tuesday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 closed at 10.80 percent on Tuesday, from 10.51 percent on Tuesday. Volumes on the bond markets remained excessively low as year-end approaches.

Istanbul's main share index closed up 0.1 percent at 52,561.20 points on Tuesday, outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index, which was down 0.3 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares eased on Wednesday in low volume with many market players away for year-end holidays, while oil kept gains from the previous day on concerns about possible supply disruptions after Iran threatened to stop the flow of oil from the Gulf.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.8 percent, keeping it on track for a 2011 loss of about 17 percent, underperforming a 12 percent decline in European shares and a 9 percent drop in world stocks .

BASKENT NATURAL GAS

A 20 percent stake in the natural gas company of Turkey's capital Ankara, owned by the municipality, will be privatized, according to the Official Gazette. The paid-in capital of the company is 700 million Turkish lira ($369 million) and the deadline to submit bids is Feb, 16.

($1 = 1.8890 Turkish liras)