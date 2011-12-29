ISTANBUL Dec 29 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on
Thursday.
The lira stood at 1.9181 against the
dollar at 0625 GMT, compared with 1.9155 late on Wednesday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4,
2013 jumped above 11 percent on Wednesday and
ended at 10.80 in Thursday-dated trade.
Istanbul's main share index closed down 1.92
percent at 51,553 points on Wednesday, underperforming the MSCI
emerging markets index, which was down 1.16 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks fell on Thursday, taking cues from weak U.S.
and European shares, as players cut positions heading into the
year end with an Italian debt auction later in the day keeping
markets nervous. The euro extended losses against the dollar to
near a one-year low, and a 10-year low against the yen, while
the sell-off in stocks and the firm U.S. currency helped crude
oil snap a six-session rally and kept gold prices near a
three-month low.
CENTRAL BANK
The Turkish Central Bank unveiled more steps to support the
lira on Wednesday, saying it will sell more foreign currency
directly to the market and provide lira liquidity at higher
interest than usual when necessary - but the lira hit a record
low soon after the news.
NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL
Turkey on Wednesday warned France it would take further
action against Paris should the French senate pass a bill making
it a crime to deny the 1915 mass killings of Armenians in
Ottoman Turkey constituted genocide. In a statement, the
National Security Council, the top state body for security
matters, said it hoped "common sense" would prevail in France
and that Paris would give up on its "mistake".
(Writing by Daren Butler)