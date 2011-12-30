ISTANBUL Dec 30 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira stood at 1.9130 against the
dollar at 0630 GMT, firming from 1.9185 late on Thursday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4,
2013 closed at 10.98 percent in thin volumes
after rising to as much as 11.48 percent in early trade and
compared with a previous close of 11.07 percent.
Istanbul's main share index closed up 0.97 percent
at 52,053.62 points on Thursday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks nudged higher and the euro clung to overnight
gains on Friday, the last trading day of 2011, as positive data
from the United States helped allay concerns on the global
economy, while year-end short covering lifted crude prices.
Still, the region's stocks have collectively lost about a fifth
of their value this year, as natural calamities and financial
turmoil took a toll on the risk appetite of investors, driving
them to safer assets such as the U.S. dollar and gold.
KOC HOLDING
Management board chairman Mustafa Koc said the group's
combined investment budget in 2012 will be 6.5 billion lira
($3.4 billion) and the biggest share of this will be for refiner
Tupras, Milliyet newspaper reported.
ISBANK
Major lender Isbank said it applied to the Capital Markets
Board and Istanbul Stock Exchange for the domestic issue of up
to 6.1 billion lira ($3.2 billion) in lira-denominated bills and
bonds.
The bank also said its board gave the authorisation for the
expansion of its activities in Egypt where it currently has a
representative office.
PRESIDENTIAL VETO
President Abdullah Gul vetoed a law entailing a large
increase in deputies' pensions on the grounds that the move
troubled the public conscience.
KIRKUK-CEYHAN PIPELINE
Iraq's oil exports to Turkey through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan
pipeline were halted on Thursday due to low volumes in storage
in Iraq, two North Oil Company sources said.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics
Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish
debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All
emerging market news All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100
stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond
trading
($1 = 1.9175 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Daren Butler)